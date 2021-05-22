Shootout with police leaves Georgia man dead and officer wounded

ADEL — A 31-year-old Adel man died Saturday morning after a shootout with police. An officer was also wounded during the incident.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, two officers with the Adel Police Department responded to the 700 block of Tony Street about a stolen car at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday. The officers observed a man, later identified as Steve Newsome, in the passenger seat of the car.

Police say as Newsome got out of the car, there was an exchange of gunfire. One of the officers was struck multiple times and taken to the South Georgia Medical Center. She is currently in stable condition.

Newsome was also struck multiple times but was able to run a short distance. Officers caught up with Newsome and administered CPR until EMS/Fire arrived, but Newsome died on the scene.

Newsome’s body will be transported to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Alapha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Two Georgia teenagers dead from apparent gunshot wounds