Georgia honors fallen police officers

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was on hand Tuesday at a ceremony honoring the state’s fallen police officers.

The Georgia Public Safety Memorial Committee, the Board of Public Safety, the Georgia Public Safety Training Center, and keynote speaker Governor Brian Kemp recognized and honored law enforcement officers who have died while on duty at the annual Georgia Public Safety Memorial Ceremony.

The ceremony was held in the City of Forsyth at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center and recognized the officers who died while on duty in the previous two years as well as previous years’ honorees.

In all, 29 officers and their families were honored at the ceremony. Each of those officer’s names will be etched on the Georgia Public Safety Memorial Wall at the training center.

Below are some photos of the event, provided by the Glascock Gounty Sheriff’s Office.

