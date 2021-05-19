ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Departments Special Victims Unit is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Aniyah Smith.

She was last seen Tuesday at 780 Magnolia Way between 11 and 11:30 a.m. wearing a black shirt with top gun on it, black sweat pants and a Puma bookbag. Prior to leaving her home, she packed a bag and told her sister she was going to her friends house, police say.

According to police, Aniyah is described as a black female approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.

Anyone who may have seen her or know her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Special Victim’s Unit at 404-546-4260.

