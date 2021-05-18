Kidnapping suspect killed by Chamblee Police officers

A kidnapping suspect is dead after being shot by Chamblee Police officers during a foot pursuit that ended on some railroad tracks in Decatur.

The shooting shooting occurred near West Howard Avenue and North McDonough Street in Decatur.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that on Monday, May 17, at about 11:07 p.m., a 911 caller who lived in Chamblee contacted the Chamblee Police about a friend being kidnapped by an unknown man.

Chamblee police officers were able to obtain a description of the man’s car and the clothing of the male victim from the 911 caller. Officers were informed that the man was armed with a handgun.

Officers were able to locate the car in Chamblee and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car. The car sped away from the officers, and the officers pursued the vehicle into Decatur. Officers were able to stop the car, but police say the suspect got out of the car and ran down an embankment and onto the railroad tracks near West Howard Avenue in Decatur.

According to the GBI, during the foot pursuit, officers attempted to tase the man but it was ineffective. The officers met the man on the railroad tracks and shot him during the encounter. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The car the man was driving was previously reported as stolen out of DeKalb County. A handgun was located at the scene near the man. An autopsy will be performed at the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The kidnapping victim is safe and is not physically hurt.

The officers received minor injuries during the pursuit.

The GBI will continue to conduct an independent investigation and upon completion, the case will be turned over to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.

