Taken At Church: Tucker Man Arrested in Immigration Raid During Worship

A Tucker family is struggling after a father of three was taken into custody by immigration agents—right outside his church.

📍 What’s Happening: Wilson Velásquez, 36, was attending Sunday service at Iglesia Fuente de Vida in Tucker when his ankle monitor started beeping. He stepped outside to check it, and that’s when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him. Velásquez had been wearing the monitor as part of his asylum case while awaiting a decision from U.S. immigration officials.

🔑 Key Term: Asylum is a form of legal protection for people fleeing their home countries due to serious threats, like violence, persecution, or war. It has nothing to do with mental health facilities, despite confusion caused by some, including President Donald Trump, who has suggested that people are being released from “asylums” and coming to the U.S. In reality, asylum seekers are individuals escaping danger and asking for safety under international and U.S. law. If granted asylum, they are allowed to stay in the country and build a new life without fear of being sent back to harm.

🚨 Who Made It Happen: ICE confirmed that Velásquez was one of nearly 1,000 people detained that day in what they described as “enhanced targeted operations.” The agency says these arrests are part of ongoing immigration enforcement efforts.

💔 Why It Matters: Velásquez fled Honduras with his wife and children two years ago, seeking asylum from violence in his home country. While waiting for a court ruling, he followed all legal requirements—including checking in with ICE, wearing a tracking monitor, and maintaining a valid work permit. Now, his wife Kenia and their three children are left uncertain about their future.

🛑 Why This Should Catch Your Attention: The arrest of an asylum seeker who complied with the law raises concerns about the treatment of immigrants in the U.S. The fact that it happened outside a place of worship—a traditionally protected space— has sparked outrage among faith leaders and immigrant rights groups.

🔎 What’s Next: Velásquez is expected to be sent to Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin County while his deportation case moves forward. His family is seeking legal help to fight for his right to stay.

💡 Take Action: Those wanting to support Velásquez’s family can reach out to local immigration advocacy groups or legal aid services for guidance on how to help.