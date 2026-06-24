Patchy dense fog is making it hard to see across parts of far north Georgia Wednesday morning, with some spots dropping to less than a quarter mile of visibility.

What’s Happening: A weather statement is in effect until 10 a.m. for nine counties: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, and Towns. The fog is expected to lift by then.

If You’re Driving: Slow down, switch to low-beam headlights, and give yourself extra room behind the car in front of you.