Patchy dense fog is making it hard to see across parts of far north Georgia Wednesday morning, with some spots dropping to less than a quarter mile of visibility.
What’s Happening: A weather statement is in effect until 10 a.m. for nine counties: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, and Towns. The fog is expected to lift by then.
If You’re Driving: Slow down, switch to low-beam headlights, and give yourself extra room behind the car in front of you.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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