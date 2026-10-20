Dry air and gusty winds are raising the risk of fast-moving wildfires across a large part of Georgia this afternoon and evening, with weather alerts in effect for dozens of counties.

What’s happening: Humidity is expected to drop below 25 percent across northeast Georgia counties, including Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, and Elbert, for much of the afternoon. Across a much broader area stretching from the mountains through middle and central Georgia, humidity is expected to stay below 30 percent for four or more hours this afternoon into the evening, with winds out of the north to northeast at 3 to 8 MPH and gusts up to 15 MPH in central Georgia.

The risk: Dry grass and brush are already present across the affected areas. Under these conditions, any outdoor fire can spread quickly and become difficult to control.

What this means for you: If you live in any of the counties listed below, officials are urging extreme caution before starting any outdoor fire. Check with your local burn permitting authority before burning anything outside. The alerts are in effect until 7 p.m. today for most of the state.

Counties under the alert: Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, and Toombs. Northeast Georgia counties, including Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, and Elbert, are also under a separate alert through 7 p.m.