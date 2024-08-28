Scorching Temperatures Return to Georgia for the Next 2 Days

Georgia residents should prepare for an intense heatwave as the region experiences its hottest days of the week today and tomorrow.

The Details: The National Weather Service has forecasted high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s for both Wednesday and Thursday. Today, highs are expected to hover around 96°F to 98°F in cities like Rome, Athens, and Atlanta, while tomorrow is set to bring a repeat of these sweltering conditions. The warmest spots are likely to be in northwestern Georgia, where temperatures could soar even higher.

Why It Matters: These consecutive days of high heat can have serious impacts on residents’ health, especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions. The heat could also strain local infrastructure, particularly the power grid, as air conditioning use spikes.

What You Can Do: Residents are advised to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day, drink plenty of water, and avoid strenuous activities. Checking on neighbors, especially those who live alone or are at higher risk from the heat, is encouraged. Pets should also be kept cool and hydrated.

