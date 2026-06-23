The Satilla River near Waycross is expected to rise above flood level Tuesday evening and keep climbing, putting farmland, roads, and at least one home at risk of being cut off.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a flood warning for the Satilla River at Waycross, covering Ware and Pierce counties. The warning runs from Tuesday evening until further notice. As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, the river stood at 14.0 feet. Flood stage begins at 16.0 feet.

What’s new: The river is forecast to crest at 17.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. That level is above flood stage but below the point where homes on Riverwoods Drive begin to flood.

What this means for you: One home on Simmons Trail will be cut off once the river hits 17.0 feet. Boat ramps on Jamestown Road in Ware County and at the State Road 121 Bridge on the Pierce/Brantley county line will be flooded and unreachable before that.

The path forward: The river is expected to peak at 17.2 feet early Wednesday afternoon. The warning stays in effect until further notice. More information is at water.weather.gov/wfo/JAX.