About 56,000 Georgia homes and businesses were still without power as of Saturday morning after Hurricane Isaias swept through the state overnight, knocking out electricity with high winds, heavy rain, and fallen trees.

What’s happening: Crews began assessing and repairing damage Saturday as conditions allowed. Since the storm entered Georgia overnight, the company has restored power to more than 60,000 customers. The storm has since been downgraded and is moving out of the state.

How restoration works: Damage assessment teams go in first to document downed lines, fallen trees, and anything blocking access to equipment. Repair crews follow once the scope of damage and access to an area are known. The company said technology that allows remote switching and restoration helped bring some customers back online even while the storm was still moving through.

Stay safe around power lines: Georgia Power warns that dangerous conditions remain in storm-affected areas. Residents should not touch downed or low-hanging wires and should not try to pull tree limbs off power lines. Anyone who sees a downed or low-hanging line should call 911 or Georgia Power. Drivers are required by Georgia law to move over one lane when passing utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road. People using portable generators should follow the manufacturer’s instructions and never run them indoors or in enclosed spaces.

How to check your outage: Customers can report an outage or check restoration status any time by calling (888) 891-0938. An interactive outage map with estimated restoration times is available at GeorgiaPower.com/Storm. The Georgia Power app is available for Apple and Android devices. The company also offers a free text alert service with personalized outage updates.