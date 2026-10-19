Dozens of Georgia counties are under fire danger warnings today as dry air, low humidity, and wind create conditions where outdoor fires can spread fast.

What’s Happening: Two Special Weather Statements are in effect across Georgia. The first covers 44 counties stretching from the mountains through metro Atlanta and into central Georgia. The second covers six counties in the northeastern corner of the state, where conditions are more severe.

North and Metro Georgia: Humidity levels are expected to drop to 30 percent or less for at least four hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds are out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. This alert expires at 2:45 p.m. Counties included are Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, and Henry.

Northeastern Georgia: Humidity is expected to drop below 25 percent for much of the afternoon, with wind gusts reaching up to 20 mph at times. Those conditions make dry vegetation especially likely to catch and carry fire quickly. This alert expires at 7:00 p.m. Counties included are Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, and Elbert.

What’s Important: Both alerts warn that fires can get out of control fast under these conditions. Dry fuels on the ground, low humidity, and wind are a dangerous combination. Residents in all affected counties should check with local burn permitting authorities before starting any outdoor fire.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone planning to burn yard debris, brush, or anything else outdoors today should hold off or use extreme caution. Even a small fire can spread quickly in these conditions.

The Path Forward: The northeastern counties face the longer-lasting and more intense alert, with conditions persisting into the evening. As fall continues to bring dry air and cured vegetation across Georgia, fire danger days like this are likely to remain a concern through the season.