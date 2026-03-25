Listen to this post

A high-pressure system will keep Georgia dry through at least Friday morning, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

What’s Happening: High pressure centered northeast of the region is pushing over the Southeast United States, blocking rain and keeping skies clear. Dry conditions are expected to hold through at least Friday morning.

What’s Important: Temperatures in northeast Georgia will climb through the end of the week. The National Weather Service says record highs in the upper 80s are possible in the Piedmont on Friday.

How This Affects Real People: Residents in northeast Georgia can expect dry, warming conditions from Wednesday through at least Friday morning.