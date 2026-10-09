A hurricane is heading toward Georgia, and power outages are possible across much of the state starting this weekend.

What’s happening: Hurricane Isaias is expected to bring damaging winds, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes to parts of Georgia on Saturday and Sunday. Georgia Power, which supplies electricity to 2.7 million customers across most of the state, has been preparing for about a week.

What you should do now: Before the storm arrives, check your emergency kit and family plan, unplug major appliances, and charge your cell phones. Follow local news and the National Weather Service for updates. More preparation tips are at GeorgiaPower.com/Storm.

During the storm: Stay inside a sturdy building, away from windows and doors. Avoid appliances, metal objects, and water.

After the storm: Never touch downed or low-hanging wires, including telephone or cable lines that are touching power lines. Do not pull tree limbs off power lines. Stay out of areas with debris or downed trees, as power lines can be buried underneath. If you see a fallen or low-hanging power line, call 911 or Georgia Power at (888) 891-0938.

Tracking outages: Georgia Power offers a free text alert service that sends outage updates directly to your phone. You can also check outage status and estimated repair times any time at the company’s Outage & Storm Center, which includes an interactive map updated in near real time. The company’s mobile app is available for Apple and Android devices.