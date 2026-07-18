Dozens of Georgia counties are under a heat advisory today as heat and humidity combine to push the heat index to between 106 and 110 degrees.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service has issued advisories covering a wide stretch of the state, from the southeast coast through central and northeast Georgia. They run from noon to 8 p.m. today. Affected Georgia counties include:

Southeast Georgia: Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Long, Bryan, Chatham, Liberty, McIntosh

East central Georgia: McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke

Central, north central, northeast, and southeast Georgia: Madison, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

What this means for you: Heat and humidity together can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Drink plenty of water, stay inside with air conditioning when you can, and avoid direct sun. If you have to be outside, wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and keep hard physical activity to early morning or evening. Check on elderly relatives and neighbors. Never leave a child or pet in a parked car — the inside of a vehicle can reach deadly temperatures in minutes. Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Call 911 if someone stops sweating, becomes confused, or loses consciousness.

The path forward: All advisories expire by 8 p.m. EDT tonight. People working outdoors should take frequent breaks in the shade or in air conditioning until then.