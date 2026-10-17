Parts of northeast Georgia could see the first frost of the season Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says.

What’s happening: A frost advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday for portions of northeast Georgia. Temperatures are expected to fall between 32 and 36 degrees, with light winds creating conditions for frost to form.

The numbers: Lows tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s across north and central Georgia. Blairsville is forecast to be the coldest spot at 33 degrees. Other expected lows include:

Dalton, Jasper and Rome: 39 degrees

Carrollton: 40 degrees

Gainesville, Athens, Madison and LaGrange: 42 to 43 degrees

Atlanta and Griffin: 44 to 45 degrees

What this means for you: Sensitive outdoor plants left uncovered could be killed by the frost. The National Weather Service says to bring plants inside or cover them before 1 a.m. Sunday.