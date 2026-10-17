Parts of northeast Georgia could see the first frost of the season Sunday morning, the National Weather Service says.
What’s happening: A frost advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday for portions of northeast Georgia. Temperatures are expected to fall between 32 and 36 degrees, with light winds creating conditions for frost to form.
The numbers: Lows tonight will drop into the 30s and 40s across north and central Georgia. Blairsville is forecast to be the coldest spot at 33 degrees. Other expected lows include:
- Dalton, Jasper and Rome: 39 degrees
- Carrollton: 40 degrees
- Gainesville, Athens, Madison and LaGrange: 42 to 43 degrees
- Atlanta and Griffin: 44 to 45 degrees
What this means for you: Sensitive outdoor plants left uncovered could be killed by the frost. The National Weather Service says to bring plants inside or cover them before 1 a.m. Sunday.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.