Flooding, dangerous surf, and rip currents are threatening Georgia’s coastline through at least Wednesday night, with the most serious conditions concentrated along the beaches of Glynn and Camden counties.

What’s happening: A coastal flood warning is in effect for Glynn and Camden counties until 11 a.m. Tuesday, meaning moderate to possibly major flooding is expected around high tide. Roads may close, and low-lying homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure could flood. Shoreline erosion is also expected.

The full picture for Glynn and Camden: After the flood warning expires Tuesday morning, a coastal flood advisory takes over from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Thursday, meaning minor flooding around high tide will continue. Waves of 6 to 8 feet are forecast along those beaches until 8 a.m. Wednesday. Dangerous rip currents are expected through late Wednesday night.

Farther north: Bryan, Chatham, Liberty, and McIntosh counties are under a separate, shorter-lived set of alerts. A coastal flood advisory for those areas expired at 11 a.m. Monday. A high surf advisory, covering waves of 1 to 5 feet, runs until 2 PM Monday. Rip current risk there continues through Monday evening.

What’s causing this: A powerful offshore nor’easter, strong northeast winds and unusually high tides are combining to create dangerous conditions along Georgia’s coast. The full moon Monday and the moon’s closest approach to Earth on Wednesday are producing some of the highest tides of the year. Meanwhile, persistent northeast winds are pushing additional ocean water toward shore, increasing flooding risks. Large waves generated by the offshore storm are also creating dangerous rip currents and beach erosion.

What this means for you: Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. If you are near the water, stay out if you are not an experienced swimmer, and swim near a lifeguard if you do go in. If a rip current pulls you away from shore, relax and float rather than fighting it. Swim parallel to the shoreline to escape the current, or face shore and wave or call for help.

More information is available at water.weather.gov.