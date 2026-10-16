ATLANTA — Atlanta hit a record high temperature Thursday, topping a mark that had stood for nearly a century.
What happened: The city reached 88 degrees, breaking the previous record of 86 degrees for Oct. 15. That old record was set in both 2025 and 1935, according to the National Weather Service.
Also record-breaking: Athens hit 90 degrees Thursday, topping its previous Oct. 15 record of 88 degrees, which was set in both 2021 and 1931.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
- Motorcyclist decapitated in crash on I-85
- Canton Italian restaurant fails health inspection with a 50
- Pine Hill Middle School investigating student threat posted on social media
- Georgia Supreme Court rules Chatham County's fire fee was an illegal tax
- Roswell Police Shoot 'Unruly Patron' Who Came to Mazzy's Sports Bar With a Gun