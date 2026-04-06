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If you thought the only thing getting scattered, smothered, and covered at your local Waffle House was the hashbrowns, think again.

Gregg Phillips, the head of FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, says God teleported him to a Waffle House in Rome, Georgia. Nobody at the restaurant remembers it. And the internet, bless its heart, has opinions.

Phillips first made the claim in a January 2025 episode of the podcast Onward, saying he has experienced multiple teleportation events — one involving his car being “lifted up” and moved 40 miles into a ditch, and another that dropped him instantly inside a Rome, Georgia Waffle House, roughly 50 miles from where he started.

On March 28, Phillips took to Truth Social to defend himself. The New York Times, apparently unmoved by that defense, interviewed roughly 24 Waffle House employees and regulars at Rome locations. Their findings, published April 3: not one person could recall a senior federal disaster official materializing out of thin air next to the jukebox.