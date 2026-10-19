Former President Barack Obama will appear at a campaign rally in Atlanta next Wednesday alongside Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms, both of whom are on the ballot in November.

What’s Happening: The event, called the United for Georgia Rally, is set for October 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at a location in Atlanta that organizers will only reveal by email 24 hours before the rally. Ossoff is running for re-election to his U.S. Senate seat. Bottoms, who previously served as Atlanta’s mayor and later as a White House adviser, is running for Governor.

What’s Important: The rally is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone who wants to attend must fill out an RSVP form, but completing the form does not guarantee entry, and seating may not be available for everyone who gets in.

By the Numbers: The campaign page lists a goal of 7,000 supporters for the event, with 6,503 signed up as of this report.

What to Know Before You Go: Attendees should expect airport-style security screening at the door. Large bags and signs brought from outside are not allowed. The event meets federal accessibility standards for people with disabilities. Parking instructions will be included in the same email sent with the location, 24 hours before the event.

The Path Forward: With Ossoff’s Senate race and Bottoms’ gubernatorial campaign both underway, the rally is designed to energize Democratic turnout across Georgia heading into the final stretch before Election Day.