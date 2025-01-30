Atlanta United to Host 2025 Block Party Ahead of Season Opener

Atlanta United will kick off the 2025 season with its annual Block Party on Saturday, February 15, at Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark Field. The event will run from noon to 6 p.m. and feature live entertainment, giveaways, raffle prizes, and drink specials.

Fans of all ages are invited to attend, but tickets are required for entry. Children 12 and under will need a child’s ticket, which can be redeemed online.

The venue is fully accessible, and food and beverages, including alcoholic options, will be available for purchase. The event will take place rain or shine.

Parking will not be available on-site, and attendees are encouraged to use rideshare services or public transportation.

Tickets can be purchased here.