What’s happening: Roswell awarded a $1,468,683 contract to Dominica Recreation Products to tear out and replace playground equipment at East Roswell Park, Groveway Community Park, Roswell Area Park, and Sloan Street Park. The work is funded through the city’s 2022 Parks Bond Program and must be finished by June 1, 2027.

The oldest equipment: The Sloan Street Park playground went in first, back in 2007. Roswell Area Park followed in 2008, East Roswell Park in 2009, and Groveway Community Park in 2010. All four are among the oldest of the 15 playgrounds Roswell maintains across its park system.

What’s going in: New equipment will meet federal safety standards and Americans with Disabilities Act requirements. Each playground will include features designed for different age groups and for children with disabilities. An independent certified playground safety inspector will sign off on each site before the city accepts the finished work.

What’s not happening: No trees will be cut down as part of the project.

What we don’t know yet: The city has not announced when construction will start at each park, how long individual playgrounds will be closed, or when each site will reopen. The city says it intends to limit disruptions to park visitors while work is underway.

The four parks are at 900 Fouts Road, 160 Frank Lewis Drive, 10495 Woodstock Road, and 75 Sloan Street.