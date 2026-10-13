Georgia’s statewide deer firearms season opens Saturday, and about 200,000 hunters are expected to take to the woods through January.

What’s happening: The season runs from October 17 through January 10 for most hunters. Some counties have extended seasons — those hunters should check the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations 2026-27 guidebook for their specific dates.

By the numbers: Last season, 200,000 hunters harvested about 250,000 deer. Only six firearms hunting incidents were reported statewide.

The rules: Hunters may take up to 10 antlerless deer and no more than two antlered deer. At least one of those antlered deer must have a minimum of four points — each at least one inch long — on one side, or an outside antler spread of at least 15 inches. Legal firearms are centerfire only, .22-caliber or larger, with expanding bullets. All weapons legal during archery and primitive weapons seasons are also allowed. On private land, deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time during the primitive weapons and firearms seasons.

What you need: Hunters must have a hunting license, a big game license, and a current deer harvest record. Licenses are available at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by calling 1-800-366-2661, or at a license agent. All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours using the Outdoors GA app, GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661. The app works without cell service.

CWD testing: Hunters in Atkinson, Berrien, Lanier, or Lowndes County are asked to have their deer tested for chronic wasting disease — a fatal neurological illness that affects deer — at a participating processor, taxidermist, or freezer site. Testing is available to all hunters statewide. Testing locations and results are at GeorgiaWildlife.com/cwd.

Hunters for the Hungry: The Wildlife Resources Division and the Georgia Wildlife Federation are expanding the Hunters for the Hungry Program, which connects donated deer to Georgia families in need of food. State deer biologist Charlie Killmaster encouraged hunters to participate. “Firearms deer season is almost here,” Killmaster said. “Georgia continues to produce outstanding bucks every year, a testament of how well hunters and landowners have managed deer. We can also be stewards of our community by taking an extra doe for Georgia Hunter’s for the Hungry, each deer provides protein for over 100 meals.” To find a processor or sign up as one, visit GWF.org/ghfth/.

Safety reminder: The Wildlife Resources Division is reminding hunters of four basic firearms safety rules before the season begins, known by the acronym ACTT: always treat every firearm as if it is loaded; control the muzzle at all times; be certain of the target and what is in front of and beyond it; keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you are ready to shoot. These rules are taught in all hunter education courses. More information is at GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/huntereducation or by calling the Hunter Education office at (706) 557-3355.

Public land: Georgia’s Wildlife Management Areas offer nearly one million acres of public hunting land. Dates and details for specific areas are at GeorgiaWildlife.com/allwmas. Full deer hunting information, including maps and meat processors, is at GeorgiaWildlife.com/deer-info.