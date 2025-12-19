Georgia law enforcement agencies are stepping up impaired driving enforcement statewide during the Christmas and New Year holidays, warning drivers that arrests are guaranteed for those who drive under the influence.

What’s Happening: The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is working with state and local law enforcement agencies across Georgia for the December Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which runs from December 12, 2025, through January 1, 2026.

The campaign focuses on alcohol- and drug-impaired driving

It is part of a nationwide enforcement effort

What’s Important: Georgia law enforcement agencies are enforcing zero tolerance for impaired driving during the holiday season. Drivers with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or higher will be arrested. No warnings will be given, and drivers will not be allowed to arrange a ride instead of going to jail.

State troopers, sheriff’s deputies, and police officers across Georgia will be increasing DUI patrols with the goal of preventing crashes caused by impaired drivers.

How This Affects Real People: Holiday travelers across Georgia should expect heavier law enforcement presence on roads and highways. Drivers who choose to drink or use drugs and then drive risk immediate arrest.

“If alcohol is part of the plan, then the plan must include arranging a ride with a sober driver because driving after drinking is never worth the risk to yourself and others on the road,” Allen Poole, Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said. “For those who refuse to put their safety and the safety of others first, please know we have a jail cell ready and waiting for all drunk and drugged drivers we find on the road.”

The Timeline: The campaign runs from December 12, 2025, through January 1, 2026.