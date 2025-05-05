Opinion: Renaming Veterans Day is Just Revising History

Recently, on social media, President Trump announced plans to rename Veterans Day. Later back tracked, the White House claimed that there are no plans to rename Veterans Day. As a veteran, a public servant and proud American, I am astonished that President Trump would suggest renaming Veterans Day as ‘Victory Day for World War I.’

Veterans Day is a solemn occasion in which we honor all men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces across all generations and conflicts. These brave men and women lay down their lives for their country every day and sacrifice everything for their American sisters and brothers. To narrow the holiday’s focus to a single war undermines the sacrifices made by millions of veterans who fought in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc.

This day belongs to every service member – past, present and future – not to any one conflict or political narrative.

Instead of revising history, we should reaffirm our commitment to supporting veterans through healthcare, education and meaningful reforms to veterans’ benefits.

Renaming the holiday is not a tribute, but rather a distraction from the detrimental actions of the Trump administration.

Every day since President Trump took office, Americans learn of new programs being slashed, funding being cut and vulnerable populations being targeted – add Veterans Day to the long list of American values being targeted for political gain.

As a retired combat and Vietnam service member, I stand firmly with the veterans of Georgia and across the nation in preserving the true meaning and integrity of Veterans Day.”

Representative Floyd Griffin represents the citizens of District 149, which includes portions of Baldwin, Bibb and Jones counties. He was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2024 and currently serves on the Defense & Veterans Affairs, Special Rules and State Planning & Community Affairs committees.

