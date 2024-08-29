Georgia Snake Bites Off More Than it Can Chew

In the wilds of southeast Georgia, nature recently served up a curious spectacle, courtesy of the notoriously voracious eastern indigo snake.

Matt Moore, a wildlife technician with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, got far more than he bargained for during a routine survey last November.

The day’s adventure began typically enough when Moore successfully captured and tagged a burly, four-foot-long indigo snake, one of the largest native snake species in North America. But what followed turned the mundane into the unforgettable.

Indigo snakes are known for their varied diet, which includes a fondness for other serpents. Moore’s catch, however, seemed to have bitten off more than it could chew—literally. Soon after its capture, Moore discovered the snake had regurgitated three other snakes — a slimmer indigo, a young rat snake, and, most astonishingly, a juvenile eastern diamond-backed rattlesnake.

The latter was certainly the showstopper of the day. Initially presumed dead—understandable, given it had been swallowed whole—the rattlesnake defied expectations. About an hour later, when most presumed the drama was over, the rattlesnake pulled off a comeback no one saw coming. It slithered to life.

Adding to the intrigue, the rattlesnake wasn’t just surviving; it was thriving. A suspicious bulge in its midsection hinted that the snake had enjoyed its own meal before becoming one. A quick examination confirmed it: the rattler had downed a sizable mouse that was almost its last meal.

TOO MANY ADS? GO AD-FREE

Did You Know?: The ads you see on this site help pay for our website and our work. However, we know some of our readers would rather pay and not see ads. For those users we offer a paid newsletter that contains our articles with no ads.

What You Get: A daily email digest of our articles in full-text with no ads.