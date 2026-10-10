10:46 am 🌧️ SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE #2 | AUGUSTA, GAAugusta, Geirgia continues monitoring potential impacts from Hurricane Isaias.

10:38 am Sandy Springs officials report strong winds and heavy rain from Hurricane Isaias continuing to affect the area, with crews working alongside partners to clear fallen trees and restore power where safe. Residents are urged to avoid fallen trees, storm debris and downed power lines, and to sign up for Sandy Springs Alerts for emergency notifications.

9:42 am Tropical Storm Isaias brought wind and rain to Roswell overnight, causing widespread power outages across the city. City crews are working with Georgia Power, Cobb EMC, and Sawnee EMC to clear roads and restore power, and residents are urged to stay off roads, treat dark signals as four-way stops, and avoid downed power lines.

9:14 am Heavy rains from post-tropical storm Isaias may cause flooding and downed trees in Newton County, and crews are clearing roadways as needed. Officials urge residents to remain cautious and to report power outages to their provider rather than 911 unless it's an emergency.

8:52 am Duluth police are responding to a downed tree and power lines on Montheath Pass and are urging drivers to avoid the area while crews work. Officers are also handling multiple other storm-related hazards, including downed trees and debris, across the city and warn residents never to approach downed power lines.

8:10 am The Haralson County Sheriff's Office reported trees down and power outages across the county Saturday morning as the remnants of Hurricane Isaias moved through the area. Officials said the county is under a High Wind Warning, a Severe Weather Alert and a Flood Watch, and urged residents to use caution if heading out.

8:00 am Gov. Brian Kemp said Georgia is monitoring statewide impacts as Isaias moves through the state, and he spoke with FEMA Administrator Hamilton to coordinate response efforts as needed.

8:00 am Multiple reports of down trees and power lines have come in as Hurricane Isaias impacts hit Georgia. Residents who see debris are asked to call 511 to report it and check 511ga.org for current road and weather conditions.