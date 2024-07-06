Tragic End to Search for Missing Teen in Tybee Island Waters

Yesterday, a search was launched for a 16-year-old teen who went missing while swimming in Tybee Island’s “Back River.” At about 3:28 p.m., the Chatham County Police Department Dive Team recovered the victim’s body from the water.

🚓 The Details: The tragic series of events began just before 11 a.m. when two 16-year-olds were reported struggling in the water near the Inlet Avenue beach access. While one teen was rescued with the help of family members and beachgoers, the other teen disappeared beneath the water.

🔜 What’s Next?: Updates from the Tybee Island Police Department will provide further details as necessary.

