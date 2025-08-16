Passengers had buckled up. The pilot was in the cockpit. Then police stepped on board and led him out in cuffs. A flight to Chicago never left the ground.
🚨 What Happened: Officers took a 52-year-old Southwest Airlines pilot off a plane in Savannah on Wednesday morning after a security officer flagged him during crew screening.
- Police found him in the cockpit doing checks and noted signs that he might be impaired.
- He declined a blood-alcohol test after a field exam showed balance and coordination issues, police said.
🛫 Why It Matters: Trust is the only thing between you and 30,000 feet. When a pilot is accused of drinking on duty, it shakes that trust and tests the systems meant to protect travelers.
🔎 Between the Lines: The pilot told police he’d had a few beers the night before and blamed the smell on nicotine patches, according to the report. He was booked into the Chatham County jail and later released on a $3,500 bond.
🧭 Catch Up Fast: Federal rules are strict for a reason.
- Pilots cannot fly within eight hours of drinking at all.
- They also cannot fly with a blood alcohol level of 0.04 or higher, which is half the driving limit in Georgia.
✈️ What It Means for Travelers: Southwest removed the pilot from duty and moved customers to other flights.
The Sources
- Savannah airport police incident report
- Transportation Security Administration statement
- Federal Aviation Administration regulations
- Jail records
- Southwest Airlines