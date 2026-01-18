Listen to this post

The Atlanta Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski as head coach Saturday night after he met with team leadership in Atlanta.

What’s Happening: Stefanski, 43, becomes the 20th head coach in Falcons history and will report to president of football Matt Ryan. He previously served as head coach of the Cleveland Browns and spent 14 years as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings.

What’s Important: Stefanski won the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award twice — in 2020 and 2023. He led the Browns to the playoffs three times during his tenure, posting an overall record of 45-56. He replaces Raheem Morris, who was not retained after the 2025 season.

The Background: Stefanski’s 2020 Browns team went 11-5 and made the playoffs for the first time since 2002, winning their first playoff game since 1994. His 2023 team finished 11-6 and returned to the playoffs. During his time in Cleveland, his teams ranked in the top six in average rush yards per game three times.

What’s Next: Stefanski will begin assembling his coaching staff and working with the Falcons’ roster. He will work alongside Ryan and the team’s new general manager.

