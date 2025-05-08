U.S. Postal Service Unveils Barbara Bush Commemorative Stamp

The U.S. Postal Service revealed artwork for a new Forever stamp honoring former first lady Barbara Bush during her centennial year. The stamp design was unveiled at the White House with first lady Melania Trump and Barbara Bush’s daughter Dorothy “Doro” Bush Koch in attendance.

“Today we recognize Mrs. Bush not only as a beloved first lady, but as a remarkable American in her own right,” said Doug Tulino, acting postmaster general of the Postal Service. “She charted a legacy for herself, and did it with conviction, determination, and compassion.”

The stamp features an image based on Barbara Bush’s official 2005 White House portrait. A formal dedication ceremony will take place on June 10 at Ganny’s Garden in Kennebunkport, Maine, marking the 100th anniversary of her birth.

Bush Koch expressed gratitude on behalf of the Bush family. “We are deeply honored that the United States Postal Service is paying tribute to our mother with a commemorative Forever stamp,” she said. “This special stamp serves as a lasting reminder of Barbara Bush’s enduring love for family and friends, sharp wit and unwavering commitment to solve the problems of today by ensuring that every man, woman and child has the opportunity to read, write and comprehend.”

Barbara Bush served as first lady from 1989 to 1993 during her husband George H.W. Bush’s presidency. She was also the mother of George W. Bush, the 43rd president. Throughout her public life, she was known for her dedication to literacy causes, inspired by her son Neil’s dyslexia.

The Barbara Bush stamp will be available in panes of 20, with presale beginning May 10.