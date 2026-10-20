Three teenagers are missing from the Marietta and Woodstock areas, and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding them.

Who’s missing: The three are 17-year-old Angie Jimenez-Tovar, 17-year-old David Canales, and 13-year-old Malaysia Jackson. All three have been reported as runaways.

What they look like: Jimenez-Tovar was last seen Oct. 14 at about 7:57 a.m. in Marietta. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 152 pounds, and has brown eyes and black and pink hair. She was wearing a white or light pink top, black jeans, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack and black zip-up hoodie.

Canales was last seen Oct. 9 at about 4 p.m., also in Marietta. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, brown shirt, gray sweatpants, black slides, and white socks.

Jackson was last seen Oct. 1 at about 3 p.m. in Woodstock. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black eyes and black hair. She was wearing black joggers and a black short-sleeve shirt.

If you know something: Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the three should contact the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.