Three teenagers are missing from the Marietta and Woodstock areas, and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding them.
Who’s missing: The three are 17-year-old Angie Jimenez-Tovar, 17-year-old David Canales, and 13-year-old Malaysia Jackson. All three have been reported as runaways.
What they look like: Jimenez-Tovar was last seen Oct. 14 at about 7:57 a.m. in Marietta. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 152 pounds, and has brown eyes and black and pink hair. She was wearing a white or light pink top, black jeans, white shoes, and carrying a black backpack and black zip-up hoodie.
Canales was last seen Oct. 9 at about 4 p.m., also in Marietta. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, brown shirt, gray sweatpants, black slides, and white socks.
Jackson was last seen Oct. 1 at about 3 p.m. in Woodstock. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has black eyes and black hair. She was wearing black joggers and a black short-sleeve shirt.
If you know something: Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the three should contact the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.