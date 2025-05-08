Have You Seen Missing Snellville 66-Year-Old Alonza Caswell Brown?

Update: According to police, Brown has been located and is safe.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a 66-year-old male from Snellville.

On May 8, officers responded to the area of Stone Mountain Highway and Paxton Drive following reports that Alonza Caswell Brown was missing from a nearby shopping center.

Police say Brown requires assistance, and according to a friend, he may have wandered away. He is described as a black male, approximately five feet ten inches tall and weighing around 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue shirt.

If anyone sees Brown, they should contact 911.