Have You Seen Missing Georgia Man Michael Christopher Styer?

Tybee Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 35-year-old Michael Christopher Styer, who has been reported missing and is considered endangered. Styer, a Wilmington Island resident known to visit Tybee frequently, has not been in contact with friends or family since the morning of Friday, October 11.

The Details: Michael Styer is described as a white man standing 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds, with long brown hair. Authorities have not provided information regarding his clothing at the time he was last seen, but the concern for his safety has prompted this call for assistance.

Anyone who may have seen Michael Styer or has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Tybee Island Police Department at (912) 786-5600. In case of an immediate sighting or emergency, dialing 911 is recommended.

What’s Next? Tybee Island Police will continue their search efforts and rely on tips from the public to help locate Michael. Family and friends are hoping for his safe return and appreciate any support in finding him.