The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Buford woman.

What’s Happening: Amber-Rae Leigh Harris, 36, of Buford, was last seen on June 24 in the Calvary Church Road area. She was reported missing on Sept. 2 after she stopped responding to messages from some family members.

What’s Important: Harris is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has hazel/brown eyes and brown/strawberry blonde hair. While she doesn’t stay in regular contact with family, she does respond to messages from some relatives.

The Timeline: Harris was last seen on June 24 and was reported missing on Sept. 2. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office reposted information about her disappearance on Dec. 27, 2025.

Catch Up Quick: The Hall County Sheriff’s Office knows about recent social media posts asking for more investigative action into Harris’s whereabouts. Because the investigation is still active, investigators won’t publicly discuss the leads they’ve followed so far.

What You Can Do: Anyone with information can contact Investigator Dunn at 770-531-6953 or Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812, extension 8.