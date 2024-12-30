Atlanta Police Search for Missing Teen Feared to Be in Danger

Update From The Atlanta Police Department: Samaunee Mosley has been located in Riverdale and appears to be ok. EMS will check on the child for precautionary measures. The Mother has been taken into custody, awaiting extradition back to APD public safety Headquarters. The investigation continues.

The original article is below.

Atlanta police are searching for 16-year-old Samaunee Mosley, who may be in danger after last being seen in a car with her mother, who family members say is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Police say the teenager could be heard crying and fearful during a phone call between police and her mother, who has an active warrant for child cruelty.

Just The Facts:

Missing Teen: Samaunee Mosley, 16 years old.

Samaunee Mosley, 16 years old. Last Seen: In a dark gray Dodge Durango with North Carolina tag TMIN8734.

In a dark gray Dodge Durango with North Carolina tag TMIN8734. Case Number: 243641171.

243641171. Family Concern: According to family members, the child’s mother, Tychena Mosley, suffers from schizophrenia and is described as erratic, aggressive, and delusional.

According to family members, the child’s mother, Tychena Mosley, suffers from schizophrenia and is described as erratic, aggressive, and delusional. Warrant Issued: Tychena Mosley is wanted for second-degree cruelty to children.

Tychena Mosley is wanted for second-degree cruelty to children. Tip Line: Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

The Details: Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victims Unit are asking for the public’s help to find Samaunee Mosley. She was last seen in a car with her mother, Tychena Mosley, who is reported to be in the middle of a mental health episode.

Family members and police managed to contact Tychena by phone, where she sounded paranoid and aggressive. Samaunee could reportedly be heard crying and appeared to be scared.

By The Numbers:

Up to $2,000 Reward: Tips that help locate Samaunee may qualify for a cash reward.

How You Can Help:

If you have any information about Samaunee Mosley’s location:

Call Crime Stoppers: 404-577-TIPS (8477).

404-577-TIPS (8477). Online Tips: www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Text Message Tips: Text CSGA and your tip to CRIMES (738477).

Important Reminder:

Tips can be submitted anonymously. No personal information is required to qualify for a reward.