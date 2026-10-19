What’s happening: Workers shut off a six-inch water main near 4251 Utoy Ct. SW. One fire hydrant is also out of service during the repair.

What this means for you: If you live near 4251 Utoy Ct. SW, you have no running water until repairs are complete. You can check which addresses are affected at dapp.atlantawatershed.org/app/wsi/index.html.

The path forward: Atlanta’s water department has not said when service will be restored.