ATLANTA — Crews have turned off a water main on Utoy Court SW in Atlanta to make repairs, cutting service to 25 homes in the area.
What’s happening: Workers shut off a six-inch water main near 4251 Utoy Ct. SW. One fire hydrant is also out of service during the repair.
What this means for you: If you live near 4251 Utoy Ct. SW, you have no running water until repairs are complete. You can check which addresses are affected at dapp.atlantawatershed.org/app/wsi/index.html.
The path forward: Atlanta’s water department has not said when service will be restored.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.