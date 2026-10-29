What’s Happening: The break is on a 10-inch water main near 3501 Houlihan St. City of Savannah crews responded and estimated repairs would be complete and water service restored by 5 p.m. today.

What’s Important: About 200 properties in the surrounding area are affected by the outage. The city said it will provide updates as conditions change.

What’s Still Unknown: The city has not said what caused the break.