SAVANNAH — City crews are working to fix a broken water main on U.S. Highway 80 in Savannah, with about 200 properties currently without service.
What’s Happening: The break is on a 10-inch water main near 3501 Houlihan St. City of Savannah crews responded and estimated repairs would be complete and water service restored by 5 p.m. today.
What’s Important: About 200 properties in the surrounding area are affected by the outage. The city said it will provide updates as conditions change.
What’s Still Unknown: The city has not said what caused the break.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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