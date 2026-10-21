The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says it has seen a recent rise in cases of older adults and people with disabilities wandering away from home and getting lost, and it wants caregivers to know what to do before and after it happens.

What’s Happening: The sheriff’s office issued a public safety advisory Tuesday aimed at family members and caregivers of people who may be at risk of wandering. The advisory covers both prevention steps and what to do if someone goes missing.

What’s Important: There is no waiting period to report a missing person in Georgia. Caregivers should call 911 immediately if someone wanders off, no matter how recently it happened. When calling, be ready to tell the dispatcher:

When and where the person was last seen

What they were wearing

Any medical or communication needs

Places the person might try to reach

Nearby water or other hazards

Steps caregivers can take now: The sheriff’s office recommends several things families can do ahead of time to reduce risk. ID bracelets or GPS devices worn on the body can help locate someone who wanders, though the advisory notes they are not a substitute for supervision. Door alarms that alert when someone leaves can also help. Caregivers should make sure everyone involved in a person’s care knows about any history of wandering, and trusted neighbors should have a caregiver’s contact information. Keeping a recent photo, medical information, and emergency contacts in one easy-to-find place can save critical time if someone goes missing.

How This Affects Real People: The advisory notes that wandering can happen even when a caregiver is paying close attention, and it encourages families not to let embarrassment or uncertainty stop them from asking for help.

The Path Forward: Families looking for support can contact Georgia’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection at 1-866-55-AGING. The statewide service connects families with caregiver support, available services, and help at home.