CANTON — Canton residents should not drink tap water until further notice after a repair disrupted water pressure in parts of the city’s water system.
What to do now: City officials say residents should not use tap water for any of the following without boiling it first:
- Drinking, including water for pets
- Brushing teeth
- Washing or preparing food, including baby formula
- Making ice
How to boil water safely: Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute, then remove it from heat and let it cool before using it.
Other uses: Laundry, dishes, and similar tasks can be done with tap water without boiling.
When it ends: The notice stays in effect until the city tests the water and confirms it is safe. Residents will be notified when the notice is lifted. Once it is lifted, run every faucet in your home for at least two minutes before using the water for drinking or cooking.
Questions? Call the City of Canton at (770) 704-1502.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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