What to do now: City officials say residents should not use tap water for any of the following without boiling it first:

Drinking, including water for pets

Brushing teeth

Washing or preparing food, including baby formula

Making ice

How to boil water safely: Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute, then remove it from heat and let it cool before using it.

Other uses: Laundry, dishes, and similar tasks can be done with tap water without boiling.

When it ends: The notice stays in effect until the city tests the water and confirms it is safe. Residents will be notified when the notice is lifted. Once it is lifted, run every faucet in your home for at least two minutes before using the water for drinking or cooking.

Questions? Call the City of Canton at (770) 704-1502.