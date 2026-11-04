Keisha Lance Bottoms walked into a victory party in Georgia on Tuesday night as a former mayor of Atlanta and walked out as one of the most consequential figures in American political history.

Bottoms defeated Republican billionaire Rick Jackson to become the 84th governor of Georgia — and the first Black woman ever elected governor of any state in the United States.

It is a milestone more than 250 years in the making.

A first for the nation

No Black woman had ever been elected governor anywhere in the country before Tuesday night. Not in the Deep South. Not in the Northeast. Not anywhere.

Bottoms, a Democrat, changed that by winning in Georgia — a state whose racial history is as complicated and painful as any in the nation, and a state where her own family’s story is rooted in slavery.

She is also the first Black person of any gender to be elected governor of Georgia.

“I am at least a fifth-generation Georgian,” Bottoms told the crowd in her victory speech. “I say ‘at least’ because we can only trace our family back five generations — to a plantation in Crawfordville.”

That plantation in Crawfordville is where the Bottoms family story, as far as records allow, begins. It begins with a slave named Sheppard Peek who was listed among the possessions of a plantation owner named William Peek. Sheppard’s value was listed at $1,400. The family’s documented history reaches back to Sheppard Peek, Bottoms’ great-great-grandfather. In 1860, he was listed among the possessions of William Peek, a white plantation owner in Crawfordville. His recorded value was $1,400. To put that figure in perspective, it was nearly four years of wages for an average nonfarm worker at the time. It was also roughly equivalent to the average value of more than 230 acres of Georgia farmland, including buildings.

That was the monetary value assigned to Bottoms’ great-great-grandfather. On Tuesday, his descendant was elected to lead the state that had once legally permitted him to be owned.

The generations that came before it are lost to history — swallowed up by the institution of slavery that made record-keeping of Black lives an afterthought, when it happened at all.

From the back door to the governor’s mansion

The arc of the Bottoms family story across those five traceable generations is, in many ways, the arc of Georgia itself.

Her grandfather left rural Georgia for Atlanta, a city that was in the middle of its own painful reckoning with segregation. When he arrived downtown, he used the back doors of buildings — the ones designated for Black residents during the era of Jim Crow.

Decades later, his granddaughter walked through the front doors of those same buildings as the 60th mayor of Atlanta.

Now she will walk through the front door of the Georgia governor’s mansion.

Before serving as mayor, Bottoms also served as a judge and as a city council member, building a resume in public service that spans the courtroom, the council chamber, and the mayor’s office.

Outspent, not outrun

The road to Tuesday night was not an easy one, and it was not a cheap one — at least not for her opponent.

Rick Jackson, a Republican businessman, poured more than $200 million of his own fortune into the race, making it one of the most expensive gubernatorial contests in Georgia history. Bottoms’s campaign was outspent significantly.

It did not matter.

“In big and small ways, you’ve shown that no amount of money will ever, never ever, ever overcome the power of the people,” Bottoms said in her victory speech.

Her campaign centered on issues that resonated with Georgia voters: affordable healthcare, housing, and strengthening public education. While Jackson’s money flooded television screens and mailboxes across the state, Bottoms built a coalition that proved durable enough to hold on election night.

The end of an era in Georgia politics

Bottoms’s win does more than make history on a national level. It ends decades of Republican control of the Georgia governor’s mansion — a stretch of dominance that had defined the state’s political identity for a generation.

Georgia has steadily evolved into one of the most closely watched battleground states in the country, a transformation driven by demographic shifts, population growth in the Atlanta metro area, and a surge in voter engagement that has reshaped the state’s political map.

Tuesday night was the clearest sign yet that Georgia’s transformation is real and not just the speculation of pundits.

In her victory speech, Bottoms made clear she intends to govern the entire state, not just the voters who supported her.

She pledged to be a governor for all Georgians, regardless of who they voted for — a message that carries particular weight given the historic nature of her win and the deep divisions that have defined recent Georgia politics.

She takes office as the 84th governor of a state that, not long ago, would not have allowed her grandfather through the front door.