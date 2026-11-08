What’s happening: The outage runs November 13 and 14 and affects the City Clerk’s Office, Municipal Court, Water Billing, online payment systems, and Building Inspection permits and payments. The city says the shutdown is for scheduled maintenance.

What you can and cannot do during the outage: The Water Department office will stay open November 13 to help with move-ins, move-outs, and other service requests. But staff will not be able to answer billing questions, look up account balances, tell you when a payment is due or when service could be cut off, or take cash or credit card payments. Customers who bring their water bill can pay by check on November 13, but no receipt will be issued. The City Clerk’s Office, Municipal Court, and Building Inspection will not be able to process permits or take any payments on November 13.

What this means for you: If you have a time-sensitive permit to pull or a payment to make to the city, you need to get it done before November 13.