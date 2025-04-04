Georgia Bill Doubles Compensation for Teachers Killed by School Violence

The families of teachers killed in mass shootings and other violent acts at school would get double the money under legislation that has passed both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly.

The House of Representatives voted unanimously Friday to approve the Senate’s changes to House Bill 105 and send the bill to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

The measure would double to $150,000 the compensation to loved ones when teachers and other public school employees are killed “in the line of duty.”

This would put indemnification for teachers in parity with that of police officers killed on the job.

It’s an acknowledgement of the growing risk of violence in schools after two teachers and two students were killed in a mass shooting at Apalachee High last September, with nine others injured.

The Senate amendment that needed House approval added a requirement that the State Board of Workers’ Compensation inform injured police officers when they are eligible to apply to a fund that covers the difference between full pay and workers compensation while recovering.

Workers’ comp covers only two-thirds of their pay, said Sen. Brian Strickland, R-McDonough, adding that Kemp had agreed to the amendment to HB 105, which Strickland characterized as one of the governor’s bills.