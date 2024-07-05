Update on Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher

Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher’s family has released a new update on the sheriff’s health. Wilcher has been in the hospital since June 16 due to a heart condition. The update from his family is below.

The Wilcher Family is pleased to share another positive update about the Sheriff. He continues to make great strides in his recovery and wants everyone to know just how much he appreciates your overwhelming outpouring of love and support.

John has been reading every single card and note, and they have become a highlight in his day, and ours. We encourage everyone to keep sending them – he is thoroughly enjoying them. However, we must address a recurring theme: Sheriff Wilcher’s ongoing mission to reclaim his phone.

As his family, we are entirely focused on his continued recovery, but it remains abundantly clear that he is eager (to put it mildly) to have his phone back. Despite knowing that the CCSO team is handling things while he is out of the office, the Sheriff is relentless in his attempts to get his phone returned. It’s reached the point where we might just need a court order to keep it from him!

Sheriff Wilcher’s enthusiasm for regaining his phone is matched only by his gratitude for the support he’s received. He’s been driving us all nuts to make sure we send thank you cards to each and every one of you who have reached out.

Thank you all for your continued support, prayers, and privacy. Please keep the cards and notes coming – they truly make a difference!

Mail or deliver to Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, 1050 Carl Griffin Drive, Savannah, GA 31405

Sincerely,

The WIlcher Family