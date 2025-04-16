South Fulton Police Lieutenant Dies in Head-On Collision While on Duty

Lieutenant Helio Garcia of the South Fulton Police Department died Tuesday night after being involved in a head-on collision while working his shift.
Garcia was on active duty when the crash occurred. The South Fulton Police Department announced his death as a line-of-duty fatality, describing him as “a dedicated officer, a respected leader, and a friend to many.”
The crash occurred around midnight on Flat Shoals Road.
In Context: Line-of-duty deaths among law enforcement officers often occur in traffic-related incidents.
Take Action: Community members can support Lt. Garcia’s family and fellow officers by:
- Respecting the family’s privacy during this difficult time
- Watching for information about memorial services or donation funds that may be established
- Expressing gratitude to local officers who continue to serve the community while mourning their colleague
- Practicing safe driving habits to protect first responders working on roadways
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.