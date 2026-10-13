For many families arriving in Gwinnett County, the school district can feel like a maze with no map. Lynnette Aponte has spent her career building the map.

Aponte, director of the Gwinnett County Public Schools International Newcomer Center, was named Monday one of the “50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia” by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce — an annual honor recognizing Hispanic leaders, innovators, and advocates whose work drives economic growth, fosters community connection, and leaves a lasting social impact across the state. Honorees are selected through a competitive nomination and review process that evaluates leadership, professional excellence, and community service.

The International Newcomer Center functions as a first stop for newly arrived immigrant and multilingual students and their families. It provides language assessments, orientation resources, and family support services, helping non-English-speaking families find their footing in an unfamiliar educational system.

“Being recognized as one of the 50 Most Influential Latinos is a true honor and a reminder that our work is important,” Aponte said. “I am proud to represent our Latino stories, celebrate our contributions, and help inspire the next generation to believe in what is possible.”

The work, as Aponte describes it, is less about institutional programming and more about something harder to quantify.

“I believe we are all connected and that we each serve a purpose beyond ourselves,” she said. “For me, that purpose is found in serving others, opening doors, and creating opportunities for others to thrive. The greatest impact is knowing that, in some small way, I have made a difference in someone’s life.”

Gwinnett County Public Schools is located at 437 Old Peachtree Rd. NW, Suwanee. The main number is (678) 301-6000.