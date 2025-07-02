In an intimate ceremony on Saturday in Arnoldsville, Ga., Nathan Deal said, “I do” to Brenda Micali.

Photos of the wedding showed the happy couple at the altar in an outdoor ceremony.

Deal, 82, lost his first wife, former Georgia first lady Sandra Dunagan Deal, to a battle with cancer in 2022. The couple had been married for 56 years.

Photos shared by Deal’s daughter, Carrie, show the family celebrating the occasion on Facebook saying, “It’s never too late to fall in love. Meet our bonus mom, Brenda Micali Deal. We are thrilled, she is lovely and most importantly, dad is happy.”

Micali, who serves as vice president of the Towns County Lions Club, also received well-wishes from the organization.

“We have watched this love story grow between Lion Brenda and Former Governor Deal. We are all so happy for them,” the club said in a Facebook post. “We give our love and blessing to them as they begin their lives together.”

This story comes to The Georgia Sun through a reporting partnership with GPB a non-profit newsroom focused on reporting in Georgia.