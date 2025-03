Famous Georgians With March Birthdays

Below is a list of well-known living individuals who either hail from Georgia (born in the state) or currently reside in Georgia, and who celebrate their birthday in March. The list spans several fields – entertainment, music, sports, politics, and business.

Entertainment and Arts

Spike Lee – Born March 20, 1957, in Atlanta, Georgia​

Holly Hunter – Born March 20, 1958, in Conyers, Georgia​

Sutton Foster – Born March 18, 1975, in Statesboro, Georgia​

Gary Anthony Williams – Born March 14, 1966, in Fayetteville, Georgia​

Devon Werkheiser – Born March 8, 1991, in Atlanta, Georgia​

Melissa Ordway – Born March 31, 1983, in Atlanta, Georgia​

Jason Lively – Born March 12, 1968, in Carroll County, Georgia​

Music

Thomas Rhett – Born March 30, 1990, in Valdosta, Georgia​

Nivea (Nivea B. Hamilton) – Born March 24, 1982, in Atlanta, Georgia​

Mike WiLL Made-It (Michael L. Williams II) – Born March 23, 1989, in Marietta, Georgia​

London on da Track (London Tyler Holmes) – Born March 27, 1991, from Atlanta, Georgia​

Quando Rondo (Tyquian Terrel Bowman) – Born March 23, 1999, in Savannah, Georgia​

Bubba Sparxxx (Warren Mathis) – Born March 6, 1977, in LaGrange, Georgia​

Sports

Herschel Walker – Born March 3, 1962, in Wrightsville, Georgia​

Walt "Clyde" Frazier – Born March 29, 1945, in Atlanta, Georgia​

Buster Posey – Born March 27, 1987, in Leesburg, Georgia​

Justin Fields – Born March 5, 1999, in Kennesaw, Georgia​

Politics and Public Service

Andrew Young – Born March 12, 1932; currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia​

Bernice King – Born March 28, 1963, in Atlanta, Georgia​

Roy Barnes – Born March 11, 1948, in Mableton, Georgia​

Cynthia McKinney – Born March 17, 1955, in Atlanta, Georgia​

Business