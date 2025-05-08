Georgia: Come For The Bathrooms, Stay For The Peaches

Travelers have spoken, and Georgia’s I-95 Welcome Center near Savannah flushes the competition when it comes to public restrooms.

A survey of 3,017 drivers and truckers ranked the coastal facility 16th nationwide, making it the top-rated bathroom stop in the Peach State. Two other Georgia locations made the list, proving the state takes its roadside relief seriously.

🚽 What We Know: The I-95 Welcome Center earned praise for its “pristine bathrooms” and moss-draped oak setting. The facility offers shaded picnic areas and travel information that goes beyond the basic biological necessities.

The Lavonia Welcome Center on I-85 in Northeast Georgia ranked 35th nationally, while an I-75 rest area near Tifton in South Georgia placed 123rd.

🏆 Who Made It Happen: American River Wellness conducted the nationwide survey, which crowned Hawaii’s Kula Forest Reserve Picnic Area on Maui as America’s top public restroom.

Florida’s I-95 Welcome Center near Jacksonville and Kentucky’s I-65 Welcome Center near Bowling Green rounded out the top three nationally.

🧻 Why It Matters: For long-haul truckers and road-tripping families, finding a clean bathroom can make or break a journey. These rankings highlight facilities that transform a necessary pit stop into a genuinely pleasant experience.

“We often think of rest stops as mere necessities, but they’re powerful reflections of a community’s values,” says Graham Sargent of American River Wellness. “A clean, welcoming facility sends a simple but important message: ‘You matter here.'”