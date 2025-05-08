Georgia: Come For The Bathrooms, Stay For The Peaches

Travelers have spoken, and Georgia’s I-95 Welcome Center near Savannah flushes the competition when it comes to public restrooms.
A survey of 3,017 drivers and truckers ranked the coastal facility 16th nationwide, making it the top-rated bathroom stop in the Peach State. Two other Georgia locations made the list, proving the state takes its roadside relief seriously.
🚽 What We Know: The I-95 Welcome Center earned praise for its “pristine bathrooms” and moss-draped oak setting. The facility offers shaded picnic areas and travel information that goes beyond the basic biological necessities.
The Lavonia Welcome Center on I-85 in Northeast Georgia ranked 35th nationally, while an I-75 rest area near Tifton in South Georgia placed 123rd.
🏆 Who Made It Happen: American River Wellness conducted the nationwide survey, which crowned Hawaii’s Kula Forest Reserve Picnic Area on Maui as America’s top public restroom.
Florida’s I-95 Welcome Center near Jacksonville and Kentucky’s I-65 Welcome Center near Bowling Green rounded out the top three nationally.
🧻 Why It Matters: For long-haul truckers and road-tripping families, finding a clean bathroom can make or break a journey. These rankings highlight facilities that transform a necessary pit stop into a genuinely pleasant experience.
“We often think of rest stops as mere necessities, but they’re powerful reflections of a community’s values,” says Graham Sargent of American River Wellness. “A clean, welcoming facility sends a simple but important message: ‘You matter here.'”
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.