New Mexican Grill Spices Up Perry Shopping Center

Perry’s food scene just got a flavor boost. Cozumel Mexican Grill has opened its doors at Perry Market Place, taking over the former Shane’s Rib Shack location on Sam Nunn Boulevard.

🌮 Why It Matters: Local diners now have more diverse food options without leaving town. The restaurant brings authentic Mexican cuisine with Caribbean influences to an area previously limited in international dining choices.

🏝️ What’s Happening: Cozumel Mexican Grill joins several other eateries in the Kroger-anchored shopping center.

The restaurant opened last week, following Wingstop’s arrival about a month ago

Its name comes from a Mexican island in the Caribbean Sea, influencing both its menu and decor

⏰ Good To Know: Cozumel Mexican Grill is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and stays open until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

