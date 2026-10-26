A Decatur restaurant that serves chicken wings scored a 49 out of 100 on a state health inspection last week — a failing grade that puts its permit at risk if it does not improve within 10 days.

What’s happening: Health inspectors visited Touchdown Wings at 1565 Church St. in Decatur on Oct. 23 and found more than a dozen violations, including food held at unsafe temperatures, dirty equipment, and workers handling food without washing their hands properly. The restaurant scored a 49, which is a “U.” Its previous score, from April, was an 84, a “B.” Before that, in June 2025, it had scored a 99.

What the inspector found: The violations covered a wide range of problems:

Raw chicken and coleslaw were stored at temperatures above the safe limit of 41 degrees and had to be thrown away.

A worker touched his mouth with a gloved hand and then went back to cooking without changing gloves or washing his hands. This was a repeat violation.

A worker handled raw beef, then removed his gloves and started putting on a new pair without washing his hands first.

A worker touched cheese slices with bare hands and placed them on a cheesesteak on the grill.

Dishes and utensils stored as clean were visibly dirty, including ladles, lids, scoops, and metal pans.

The sanitizer solution used to kill germs on surfaces was mixed too strong — more than double the safe limit — which can itself be a health hazard. This was a repeat violation.

Food scraps were found dumped in a handwashing sink near the front of the restaurant. Workers also told the inspector they used that sink to fill sanitizer buckets. Handwashing sinks can only be used for handwashing.

Grease and food debris had built up on fry baskets, floors, walls, and ceilings throughout the kitchen. The drain board above the three-compartment sink could not drain properly and had standing dirty water on it. Dirty fry baskets were a repeat violation. The overall grease buildup was also a repeat violation.

Wet cleaning cloths were left sitting out instead of being stored in sanitizer solution between uses.

Single-use plastic containers were being washed and reused.

Workers had personal items like cell phones and speakers sitting on food prep tables and shelves.

What’s important: Georgia law requires a restaurant that scores a “U” to reach at least a “C” — meaning a score of 70 or higher — within 10 days, or the state can ask it to close voluntarily. If a restaurant scores a “U” on two inspections in a row, the state can also move to suspend or revoke its permit. A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Nov. 2.

The path forward: The restaurant has until Nov. 2 to show it has fixed the problems. If it does not score at least a 70 on that follow-up visit, the Georgia Department of Public Health can ask it to shut down. The restaurant’s rapid drop — from a 99 in June 2025 to a 49 now — means the follow-up inspection will carry significant weight.